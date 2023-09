DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are seeking to bolster the defense in the Kupyansk area to get prepared for Russia’s possible offensive, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"As for the Kupyansk area, we see that the enemy is concentrating forces. They are building defensive structures, using concrete. Armored groups are seen at a certain distance in the event our units begin an offensive," he said on his Telegram channel.