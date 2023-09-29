Russia's weapons must be resistant to enemy air defenses, electronic warfare — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has stressed the importance of achieving the resistance of Russian weapons to enemy air defenses and electronic warfare. He was speaking during a visit to the Kapustin Yar test and training range in the Astrakhan Region. Video footage of the event was uploaded to his page on the VKontakte social media.

"The main thing we must achieve is resistibility to modern air defenses and electronic warfare means that are at NATO's disposal and are being supplied to our enemy," Medvedev said.

He noted that Russia was actively upgrading its equipment and trying to find ways to counter even the latest Western models with appropriate countermeasures.

"This will continue until our final victory," he emphasized.

Medvedev suggested discussing issues related to the creation and modernization of various high-accuracy missiles, complexes and systems, taking into account the needs of the armed forces involved in the special military operation, as well as weapons of the future that will provide reliable protection for the country in the long term.