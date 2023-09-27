CSTO peacekeeping exercises to be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 9-13

BISHKEK, September 27. /TASS/. Joint exercises involving the peacekeeping units of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states called Unbreakable Brotherhood will be held on the territory of Kyrgyzstan from October 9 to 13 this year, Kyrgyz Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov announced in Bishkek during a meeting with Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff.

"Lieutenant General and Kyrgyz Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov met with Colonel General and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov. During the meeting they discussed the preparations for and holding of joint exercises with CSTO peacekeeping forces entitled Unbreakable Brotherhood-2023, which will be held on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic from October 9 to 13 this year," the press service of the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry reported.

As the press service recalled, Sidorov arrived in Kyrgyzstan in order to "reconnoiter the sites of the joint exercise Unbreakable Brotherhood-2023."

"During the visit, he examined the sites where the exercise will take place, familiarizing himself with the placement and provision of contingents of the CSTO member states, the arrangement of training points and the list of practiced issues of the main tactical episodes of the exercise," the press service notes.

The CSTO consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.