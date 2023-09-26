US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area six times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Two pairs of F-16 fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, seven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Apart from that, in his words, during the day, five shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.