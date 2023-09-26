Russian security chief holds consultations with Egyptian colleagues

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine and the Middle East was among the topics discussed at the Russian-Egyptian security consultations held by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev in Cairo.

"The sides exchanged views on issues of security in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Sahara-Sahel zone. They also touched upon the situation around Ukraine. The sides reiterated their commitment to the continuation of cooperation and coordination in international and regional affairs," the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

The sides also discussed ways of strengthening ties between Russia and Egypt both in bilateral and multilateral formats. They reiterated their commitment to cooperation within BRICS and the United Nations.

In addition, the talks broached plans for cooperation in the area of financial security, between the countries’ special service, law enforcement agencies and defense ministries. Apart from that, they focused on joint efforts against terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and human trafficking, as well as on cooperation in the area of cybersecurity.

Other topics included certain areas of economic cooperation, including in the nuclear and banking sectors.