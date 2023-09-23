Russian fighters down four Ukrainian warplanes in past week — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces downed four Ukrainian warplanes in the past week. Also, a Ukrainian warplane was destroyed at an air field and four radar stations were wiped out, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A Su-24M, a MiG-29 and two Su-25 fighters of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed near Novovladimirovka in the Nikolayev Region, Novorozovka and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry specified in a report.

Also, a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet was eliminated by Russian combat drones at Dolgintsevo Airfield outside Dnepr. Two radar stations were destroyed in the Kherson Region and two more in the Zaporozhye Region.

In the past week, the enemy attempted to deliver strikes on facilities on the Crimean Peninsula with the use of cruise missiles and drones, according to the report.

Russian air defense forces destroyed five cruise missiles, a Neptun anti-ship missile and 37 combat drones, while repelling these attacks.