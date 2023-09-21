Grossi may visit Russia by end of year, dates to be agreed upon — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi may visit Russia before the end of the year, but the date has not yet been agreed upon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"I don't know, we haven't agreed on a schedule with Grossi. It is possible, but there are no concrete agreements on this now," the senior diplomat said in response to a corresponding question.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Grossi on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The IAEA chief confirmed to reporters that he plans to visit Russia in the near future.