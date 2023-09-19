Russian state arms exporter begins promoting Kord-338LM rifle on global market

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has begun promoting the Kord-338LM bullpup precision rifle on the global market, the agency said in a statement.

"Among the latest models promoted by Rosoboronexport on the world market are products from the Kalashnikov Group and JSC High Precision Systems, both are Rostec’s subsidiaries: Kalashnikov AK-308, AK-19 assault rifles, Chukavin SVCh sniper rifle, Lebedev PLK pistol, Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun, Kord 6P68 and 6P67 balanced-action assault rifles, Kord-338LM bullpup precision rifle and the SHAK-12 heavy assault rifle system," the statement reads.