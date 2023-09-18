US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s MQ-9 drone dangerously approached a Russian fighter jet in Syria, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"At 8:00 a.m. on September 18, the coalition’s MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle dangerously approached a Russian Su-35 plane making a planned flight along Syria’s southern border west of the Euphrates River at an altitude of about 7,000 meters," he said, adding that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision.