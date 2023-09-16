Russian armed forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Troops of the Battlegroup Center, in cooperation with artillery, thwarted and repelled five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of Krasny Liman, head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman direction in the areas of the Torsky sector and Serebryansky forestry, coordinated actions of units of the battlegroup Center in cooperation with artillery, assault and army aviation thwarted and repelled five attacks by assault groups of the 63rd, 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 5th brigade National Guard of Ukraine. Enemy losses amounted to about 40 militants, an infantry fighting vehicle and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," he said.

He also added that the drone control center was hit by a high-precision Krasnopol projectile. "During the counter-battery fight, up to 20 artillery crews were exposed and suppressed, and an enemy 120-mm mortar was hit," Savchuk concluded.