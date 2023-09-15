Russian Defense Ministry consistently upgrades Navy — Shoigu

VLADIVOSTOK, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is consistently upgrading the Russian Navy to enable it to defend the country's interests, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting at the headquarters of the Pacific Fleet.

On Friday, Shoigu is conducting a working trip about the Primorye Region. He has checked the implementation of the state defense order at the Far Eastern plant Zvezda in Bolshoi Kamen and at the helicopter plant Progress in Arsenyev. After that, Shoigu went to the headquarters of the Pacific Fleet for a meeting on the performance of the defense-industrial complex enterprises in the Far Eastern region of Russia.

At the meeting, Shoigu noted that the Russian Navy protects national interests, maintains the safety of shipping and conducts operations in different areas of the world.

"For their implementation, the Defense Ministry consistently takes steps to upgrade and improve the combat readiness of the Russian Navy," Shoigu said.