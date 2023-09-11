Saboteurs plotting terror attacks on Belarusian railroads detained in country

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Officers of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) detained saboteurs recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) to undermine railroads in the country, the BelTA news agency reported on Monday, citing a KGB press statement.

According to the news agency, KGB officers exposed and detained members of three combat cells who were hatching terror attacks on the railroad in the Stolbtsovsky district in the Minsk Region and Tolochinsky district in the Vitebsk Region. Explosive substances and detonators were seized from them during the detention.

According to Belarusian investigators, one of suspects, who was plotting an act of terror on a railroad in the Minsk Region, got in touch with the SBU and involved his former colleague in the plan. The Ukrainian national who was planning a terror attack in the Vitebsk Region engaged two Belarusian nationals who had some expertise in dealing with explosives. Belarusian KGB officers also detained a Ukrainian national who smuggled firearms, explosive substances and drones into Belarus.

Those detained are being kept at a KGB pre-trial facility and are giving confessions.

According to the SB. Belarus Segodnya media outlet, the activities of three SBU combat groups was stopped within a week starting from August 26. It said that these combat cells had been set up to stage acts of sabotage and terror attacks not only in Belarus, but also in Russia.