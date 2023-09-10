Russian armed forces destroy P-18 radar in Zaporozhye region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces destroyed the P-18 air defense radar station near the village of Lukashevo in the Zaporozhye region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the area of the village of Lukashevo, Zaporozhye region, a P-18 radar station for detecting and tracking air targets was destroyed at the position that was discovered by reconnaissance means," the ministry says.

The ministry added that in the areas of the settlements of Spornoye and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People's Republic, command and observation posts of units of the 77th airmobile, 93rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 100th territorial defense brigade and the 15th regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine were hit by fire.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groupings of troops of the Russian armed forces defeated the personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in 117 districts," the ministry said.