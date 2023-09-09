Russian forces eliminate up to 355 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 355 Ukrainian troops, 1 tank and 12 pieces of artillery in the Kherson area over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Over the week five Ukrainian subversive reconnaissance units were eliminated. Up to 355 Ukrainian troops, 1 tank, 32 vehicles, as well as 12 field branch artillery weapons, were destroyed in this area," the report said.

Russian forces eliminated more than 2,100 Ukrainian troops and repelled 56 attacks by the enemy in the Donetsk area over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk area 56 attacks by the Ukrainian army were repelled by the skilled operations of units of Russia’s southern battlegroup over the week, with over 2,100 troops, 23 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 45 cars, as well as 30 field branch artillery weapons, eliminated as a result," the report said.

Russian air defense forces intercepted 49 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"Over the week, air defense and electronic warfare capabilities intercepted 247 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 23 in western regions of the Russian Federation. Moreover, 49 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile were intercepted," the report said.

Russian forces repelled 12 attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman area over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, with the enemy’s losses exceeding 450 troops, ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center successfully repulsed 12 enemy attacks throughout the week <…>. The enemy’s losses in this area amounted to over 450 personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns," the report said.

The Russian army repelled four attacks by the Ukrainian military in the south Donetsk area over the week, with the enemy’s losses exceeding 1,230 troops.

"In the south Donetsk direction, the units of the Russian army repelled four attacks by the enemy over the week <…>. In the period the enemy’s losses totaled in this direction more than 1,230 Ukrainian troops, 24 armored vehicles, 37 cars, as well as 17 field artillery guns," the report said.

Russian forces improved their tactical position and destroyed up to 425 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, repelling 22 attacks by the Ukrainian military over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Russian western battlegroup continued improving their tactical position. The enemy’s losses over the week in this area amounted to 425 Ukrainian personnel, 8 armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and pickup cars and 15 field artillery guns, as 22 attacks by the Ukrainian army were repelled," the report said.

Russian forces eliminated 845 Ukrainian troops and 27 tanks, including a Challenger, in the Zaporozhye area this week in the special military operation in Ukraine, ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye area, over 845 Ukrainian troops, 27 tanks and armored combat vehicles, including a UK-manufactured Challenger tank, and 25 cars, as well as 63 field branch artillery weapons of the enemy, were eliminated," the report said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 467 Ukrainian warplanes, 248 combat helicopters, 6,540 unmanned aerial vehicles, 436 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,742 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,149 multiple rocket launchers, 6,306 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,840 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.