MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The number of the US administrative structures engaged in bioresearch has significantly stepped up, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

"As a whole, the number of US administrative structures engaged in bioresearch has significantly increased," he said at a Defense Ministry briefing on the US military-biological activities.

He recalled that it was reported earlier that the US had launched the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR), headed by US Major General Paul Friedrichs. "They said that the work of the office would be devoted to pathogens that could cause another pandemic. As it turned out, this was not the only structure set up by the US administration in 2023 to conduct dual-purpose research outside the country," he added.