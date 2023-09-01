Minsk demands explanations from Warsaw following border violation by Polish rotorcraft

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Poland’s charge d’affaires on Friday and demanded he provide explanations following the incident where a Polish military helicopter violated the Belarusian border.

"Following the violation of the Belarusian state border by a helicopter of the Polish armed forces on September 1, 2023, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Charge d’Affaires Wojciech Filimonovic. It was demanded that the Polish side provide relevant explanations and conduct a thorough investigation of the incident," Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz told TASS.

According to the spokesman, the ministry demanded that "Warsaw take measures to prevent such incidents in the future."

Belarus’ State Border Committee said earlier in the day that a Polish Mi-24 military helicopter violated the Belarusian state border in the Grodno Region at an extremely low altitude and flew 1,200 meters deep into Belarusian territory, and then returned back to Poland.