North Korea launches presumably ballistic missile

TOKYO, August 30. /TASS/. North Korea has carried out another launch, presumably, of a ballistic missile, Japan’s Coast Guard has said.

Japanese patrol vessels have urged all ships in the region, in case of spotting missile debris, to avoid approaching them and to contact the authorities immediately.

Japan's Defense Ministry is currently collecting and analyzing information about Pyongyang’s new missile launch.

On August 24, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, presumably carrying a reconnaissance satellite.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said that about 15 minutes after the launch, the missile passed Japanese airspace near Okinawa Prefecture and flew toward the Pacific Ocean. The missile launch triggered Japan’s emergency public alert system.

About two hours after the launch, the Korean Central News Agency said that the launch of the reconnaissance satellite had failed due to problems in the third stage of the launch vehicle's flight. The DPRK space agency stressed that the malfunction would not cause serious problems. Another attempt to launch the satellite may follow in October. Pyongyang’s previous attempt to launch a satellite was on May 31. The Chollima-1 rocket carrying the military reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 fell into the Yellow Sea due to problems with the second stage engine and fuel instability.

The DPRK has conducted 15 rocket launches this year.