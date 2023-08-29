Aleppo airport back in business after Israeli strike — Syrian transport ministry

BEIRUT, August 29. /TASS/. Syria’s ministry of transport has announced that the Aleppo international airport has resumed operation after being damaged in an Israeli airstrike.

"The Aleppo international airport resumed operation starting at midnight today after the damage incurred as a result of [Israel’s] aggression was repaired," the SANA news agency quoted it as saying.

The Syrian defense ministry said on August 28 that the Israeli Air Force had carried out a missile strike on Aleppo International Airport, damaging its runway. All flights were redirected to Latakia and Damascus. According to the Al Hadath television channel, the Israeli strike targeted weapons depots belonging to pro-Iranian Shia units, which are fighting on the side of the Syrian army.

The Aleppo airport has been hit by Israeli strikes on a number of occasions this year. Thus, following one such Israeli attack in March, the airport was out of service for more than two weeks and humanitarian aid deliveries to people affected by the February 6 earthquake arrived via Latakia and Damascus.