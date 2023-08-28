Over 60 Ukrainian drones shot down in LPR over past week

LUGANSK, August 28. /TASS/. More than 60 Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, the LPR’s acting head, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Monday.

"Thanks to the highly professional joint actions taken by our air defense and electronic warfare units, all 44 attempted violations of the republic’s airspace were successfully thwarted. The enemy lost more than 60 unmanned aerial vehicles and the sky over the Lugansk republic remained inviolable," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Pasechnik said that Russian forces had repelled more than 20 Ukrainian attempts to break through into the republic’s territory over the past week. The enemy saw 185 of its soldiers either killed or wounded, he noted.