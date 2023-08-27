Russia says its forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk region, causing the enemy to lose up to 240 servicemen, said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

"In the Donetsk region, units of the battlegroup South, through their coordinated efforts and collaboration with aircraft, artillery and heavy flame-throwing systems, repelled two enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Pervomaiskoye and Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Enemy losses in the Donetsk region were up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen as killed and wounded," he said.

Konashenkov said that Ukrainian forces also lost three armored fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, a Grad MLRS vehicle, a US-made M-777 artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers.