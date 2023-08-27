Russia says its forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 11 Ukrainian attacks, causing the enemy to lose up to 120 troops as killed and wounded, in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

"In the Kupyansk area, units of the battlegroup West, supported by aircraft, fire from artillery and heavy flame-throwing systems, repelled 11 attacks over the past day," he said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy in the area lost "up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen as killed and wounded, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, three vehicles and a US-made M-777 artillery system.".