Russian Air Defense Troops destroy drone in Russia’s Kaluga Region

KALUGA, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

"A UAV was destroyed on the territory of the Babyninsky district at 11:57 a.m. [Moscow time] by air defense forces," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

On Friday night, an S-200 missile was destroyed over the territory of the Kaluga Region. The air defense system also operated in the Maloyaroslavetsky and Zhukovsky districts.