Russian troops strike command posts of Syrian terrorists

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Forces struck command posts of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) northwest of Idlib, said Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry).

"Up to 25 militants, responsible for organizing and carrying out attacks on Syrian government forces’ positions and civilian facilities were killed on August 22, when Russia’s Aerospace Forces struck command posts of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the settlement of Batenta (9 km northwest from the city of Idlib)," he told reporters.

The Russian military official called upon commanders of illegal armed groups to refrain from provocations and engage in peaceful settlement of the conflict.