Rostec to present hybrid powerplant at Technoprom 2023 forum — company

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a member of Rostec state corporation, will for the first time present the hybrid powerplant demonstrator based on the 500 kW VK-650V engine at the Technoprom 2023 Forum, the Rostec’s press service said.

"Hybrid powerplants are one of key areas as part of the research and technology structure of UEC, with efforts underway since 2020. The plant successfully tested the 100 kW demonstrator at the turn of the last year, making possible for us to approach the target threshold of 500 kW. We present the full-size hybrid powerplant demonstrator on VK-650 [engine] base at the Technoprom 2023 international technology development forum," UEC general designer Yury Shmotin said.

A fixed-wing vertical takeoff aircraft can be one of application spheres for this power plant in the future, Rostec stressed. Two powerplants of 500 kW each will be needed for the takeoff of an aircraft having the weight of about three metric tons, making possible to carry the cargo having the weight up to 500 kg.