MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Media reports about relocations of Ukraine’s 82nd Airborne Brigade led to airstrikes at its units, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said Monday.

"The price of headlines regarding where the 82nd brigade was relocated in the south is five airstrikes at the brigade within 24 hours," Malyar said on her Telegram channel.

She pointed out that publication of information about relocation of Ukrainian forces, which was not openly published by the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is a criminal offense that carries imprisonment of between five and eight years.

On August 16, Forbes’ David Axe reported that the Ukrainian armed forces engaged its last major reserve unit - the 82nd Airborne Brigade, equipped with Marder and Stryker vehicles, as well as Challenger 2 tanks - near the settlement of Rabotino, Zaporozhye Region.

One day earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov announced that Russian forces repelled three attacks of the 82nd Brigade near Rabotino in 24 hours. According to Konashenkov, the enemy lost over 200 personnel, 5 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers, 2 armored vehicles, 2 automobiles and 2 Msta-B howitzers.