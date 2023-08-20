Russian forces repel eight Ukraine’s attacks in Zaporozhye Region – top brass

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the Zaporozhye area, eight enemy attacks were repelled by Russian army units near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozzhye Region. The enemy lost up to 135 troops," he said.

According to Konashenkov, Ukrainian troops also lost two tanks, two armored infantry carriers, two Stryker armored vehicles, three cars, a Polish-made Krab self0propelled system, a US-made M777 artillery system, a British-made FH-70 and a US-made M119 howitzers, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 electronic warfare syste,.