Supplies of missiles for Iskander systems on the rise — chief executive

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Deliveries of missiles for Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems surged by several times after the start of the special military operation, CEO of the Machine-Building Design Bureau Sergey Pitikov told TASS at the Army-2023 Forum.

"Supplies surged by several times," the chief executive said.

The company will also manufacture and supply missiles for Iskander systems for the Russian Ministry of Defense. A relevant government contract was awarded by the Ministry during the Forum.

