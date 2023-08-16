Russia discusses cooperation on Checkmate project with foreign customers — FSCTC

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation (FSCTC) is holding consultations with some foreign customers on cooperation as part of the Checkmate light tactical aircraft project. Director of FSCTC Dmitry Shugayev said this talking to TASS.

"I am not ready to say yet who will be the first Checkmate customer. Potential Checkmate customers are located on different continents, in different regions of the world. I can only confirm that consultations are currently underway with some foreign customers on cooperation within the Checkmate project," Shugaev said noting that cooperation involves not only the supply of the aircraft themselves, but also technological cooperation.

According to Shugaev, Checkmate has a certain way to go before becoming an export product, although its competitiveness is already obvious.

"Taking into account the expected competitive price, I believe that it will be in demand in its segment," the head of the FSCTC said.

The light tactical fighter Checkmate developed by the Sukhoi Company (part of the United Aircraft Corporation within Rostec) was for the first time presented to the public at MAKS 2021 airshow. Its foreign debut took place at Dubai Airshow 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. The Checkmate incorporates the latest technical solutions, open architecture, and unique artificial intelligence technologies. It is a stealth aircraft with an internal compartment for air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons. The payload exceeds seven tons. The jet can destroy six targets at a time. It will be able to fly at Mach 1.8 and will have a combat radius of 3,000 km.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.