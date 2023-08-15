Minsk adjusts military policy but has no plans to attack anyone — Defense Ministry

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The situation in the world forces Belarus to adjust its military policy, but its basic provisions remain unchanged: Minsk will do its utmost to protect its independence and has no plans to attack anyone, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told the 11th Moscow Conference on Security.

"Belarus is a peace-loving country open to a dialog. However, in the current situation we are forced to adjust our military policy," he said, recalling that a new version of the national security concept would be adopted in the near future. Active work on updating the current military doctrine is in progress.

Khrenin noted that "the determination of the country's leadership to do everything possible so that no one might even try to tell Belarusians how to live on their land" was central to the drafts of these fundamental documents.

"Our army is ready to fight back anyone who tries to encroach on the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order of the Belarusian state and its allies. But at the same time, and this will be declared in the new [military] doctrine, we have no intention to attack anyone and do not want to go to war with anyone," he emphasized.

In late May, the Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Rakhmanov said that the updated national security concept was almost ready for consideration by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, to be convened in late April 2024. The draft document, in particular, corrects the definition of the source of threats to national security and adds the biological sphere of national security. The list of strategic national interests for the first time incorporates new provisions on the need to fully protect the people of Belarus as a unique historical community.