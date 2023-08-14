Advanced weapons supplied to Russian army timely, deputy PM assures

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Virtually all advanced technology weapons are supplied to the Russian troops in a timely manner and even ahead of schedule, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on the sidelines of the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum.

"Practically 100% of all the main cutting edge pieces of armament that we have on schedule with the [Russian] Defense Ministry are delivered on time and even ahead of schedule," Manturov told Channel One.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield west of Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating. The Russian Defense Ministry is the forum’s organizer and TASS is serving as its media partner.