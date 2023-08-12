Russian military repel two Ukrainian army’s attacks in south Donetsk area near Urozhainoye

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian armed forces have repelled two Ukrainian army’s attacks near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, aircraft, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and units of the battlegroup East repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army’s assault groups near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed over 130 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, as well as a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, Konashenkov said.