Russian armed forces repel three Ukrainian army’s attacks in Zaporozhye area near Rabotino

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces have repelled three Ukrainian army’s attacks in the Zaporozhye area near Rabotino, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian military group, aviation strikes and artillery fire repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile brigade in the area of the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region in the past 24 hours," he said.

Russian forces destroyed over 40 Ukrainian troops, five tanks, two armored combat vehicles, two motor cars, as well as an Msta-B howitzer, in this direction, Konashenkov reported.