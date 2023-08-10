Russian air defenses down Ukrainian drones over Kaluga and Moscow regions, Sevastopol

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian air defenses and electronic warfare systems have thwarted Kiev’s attempts to carry out drone attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Last night, the Kiev regime’s attempts to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles were thwarted over the Kaluga and Moscow regions, and the city of Sevastopol," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, air defenses downed two drones flying towards Moscow over the Maloyaroslavets District of the Kaluga Region and the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region. "Air defenses hit two drones near the city of Sevastopol, while another nine drones were jammed by electronic warfare systems, failed to reach their targets and crashed into the Black Sea. The thwarted terrorist attacks did not cause any casualties or damage," the statement added.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that two combat drones flying towards Moscow had been downed by air defenses at about 4:00 a.m. (1:00 a.m. GMT). One of them was shot down in the Kaluga Region and the other near Moscow’s Central Ring Road.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses had destroyed two Ukrainian drones trying to attack facilities in the Moscow Region.