Almost one-third of Western equipment sent to Ukraine wiped out – commander

GROZNY, August 9. /TASS/. More than 30% of the equipment sent to Kiev by the West has been destroyed, not to mention the bevy of highly-trained soldiers the Ukrainian army has lost, Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said.

"They have completely lost more than 30% of the Western-supplied equipment. The remaining hardware has been damaged and is being repaired. In addition to this equipment, these offensives have seen Kiev lose their most skilled personnel. Among them are mostly lower-ranking officers who were supposed to carry out activities right on the frontline," Alaudinov said on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Alaudinov, the adversary is suffering heavy losses along the entire perimeter and new units are being formed from the remnants of others.

"We are aware that they have to mount a counteroffensive. Naturally, we are going to finish the job. The enemy has already realized what our situation is, having so far being unable to break through, or even penetrate the first line," he added.