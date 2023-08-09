Lavrov to give speech on international security at Moscow conference — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak at the Moscow Conference on International Security and will focus on the topic of the Majority World countries' search for ways of development outside Western mechanisms, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev announced at a briefing.

"Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak at the opening of the Moscow Conference on International Security. <...> In his speech, the minister will focus on the topic of the Majority World countries' search for ways to develop outside Western mechanisms, including by strengthening multilateral associations of a new type, such as the SCO, BRICS, EAEU, CSTO and CIS," he said.

Zaitsev added that representatives of about a hundred countries and eight international organizations have been invited to the event. They "are to discuss various aspects of security in the conditions of the establishment of a multipolar world order, ways to restore constructive international cooperation in the context of aggressive claims by Euro-Atlantic elites for world domination," the Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department said.

Zaitsev pointed out that the event has been held since 2012 and "has firmly become one of the main international platforms for a broad exchange of views between experts from domestic and foreign defense departments."

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security will be held on August 15.