Russia, Iran to continue military cooperation, senior diplomat says

DUBAI, August 8. /TASS/. Military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is absolutely legitimate and it will continue, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who is currently on a visit to Iran.

"This cooperation is completely legitimate and it will continue regardless of what the enemies of Iran and Russia want," Ryabkov told the Fars news agency, when asked about military cooperation between the two countries.

"We have the right to expand our military cooperation, and the two countries’ defense ministries work closely together," the senior Russian diplomat added.