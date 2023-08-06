Russian forces deflect Ukrainian attack in Krasny Liman area, wipe out about 100 militants

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Soldiers from Russia’s Battlegroup Center have deflected an attack by Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating about 100 militants and capturing four, Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"During an active defense of sections taken in the Krasny Liman area, Russian artillery and assault aviation strikes deflected attempted attacks by Ukraine’s two mechanized brigades and the National Guard’s 15th regiment. The adversary’s losses amounted to about 100 militants, four servicemen surrendered, an armored vehicle and two pickup trucks were eliminated," he said.

The military official noted that in the Svatovo area, Battlegroup Center’s aviation delivered strikes on the assault units of Ukraine’s 43rd mechanized brigade.