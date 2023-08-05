Russian forces repel Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian forces have repulsed Urkainian attacks in the areas of Belogorovka, Avdeyevka and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Donetsk area, the battlegroup South repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Avdeyevka and Staromikhailovka of the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, the Ukrainian accumulations of manpower and equipment in the areas of Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, Lastochkino, Maryinka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic were defeated," he said.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy's losses include up to 230 servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, one Polish-made Krab howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, three Gvozdika howitzers, and one Rapira anti-tank gun.