Russian Air Defense Troops intercept 8 HIMARS rockets, 22 Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops intercepted eight HIMARS rockets and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The Air Defense Troops intercepted HIMARS rockets during the day. In addition, 22 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the Kharkov Region, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region," he said.

According to Konashenkov, a total of 458 aircraft, 245 helicopters, 5,518 drones, 428 anti-aircraft missile systems, 11,130 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,142 multiple rocket launchers, 5,768 field artillery guns and mortars, and 12,071 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.