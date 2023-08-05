Russian forces wipe out over 210 Ukrainian servicemen in South Donetsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces lost more than 210 servicemen over the past 24 hours in the South Donetsk area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported.

According to him, in the South Donetsk area, the battlegroup East hit Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the areas of Prechistovka, Rovnopol, Staromayorskoye and Ugledar settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"The enemy's losses in this area amounted to over 210 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer," Konashenkov said.