Russia declares ceasefire during rotation of IAEA monitors at ZNPP — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia declared a ceasefire during the rotation of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye NPP, a military serviceman said in a video posted on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

On Thursday, another rotation of IAEA observers at the nuclear power plant took place. The new team consists of four inspectors who will keep an eye on and assess the plant's safety status.

"For these purposes (rotation of IAEA experts - TASS), a ceasefire has been declared from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Russian side guarantees a ceasefire. <...> We will ensure the safety of the IAEA experts," the officer said. The footage also shows the moment of the inspectors’ rotation.

As the Ministry of Defense explained, radiation, chemical and biological protection force specialists carry out measures to maintain radiation safety and conduct radiation monitoring of the ZNPP’s territory. Also, the ministry added that IAEA experts regularly visit the ZNPP facilities and have an opportunity to examine the main equipment: "They have been able to see for themselves more than once that at the ZNPP all the necessary conditions are maintained for its safe operation. There are sufficient water reserves and all mandatory maintenance procedures are carried out on time."

The Zaporozhye NPP located in Energodar, with its six reactors and a total capacity of 6 GW, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. At the end of February 2022, the facility was put under control by Russian forces. Since then, the Ukrainian army has periodically shelled both the residential areas of Energodar and the power plant’s, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.