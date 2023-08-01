All units of Russian Airborne Forces taking part in special operation — former commander

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. All units and formations of Russia’s Airborne Forces are taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine, Colonel General Vladimir Shamanov, former commander of the country's Airborne Forces and holder of the Hero of Russia award, said on the eve of Airborne Forces Day.

"All units and formations of the Airborne Forces are fully engaged in the special military operation. The fact that the airborne troops are in full demand serves as proof of their peak combat capabilities and strong development prospects," Shamanov pointed out.

He noted that airborne troops were performing their missions in the northern, central and southern operational areas, showing fortitude, courage and valor.

According to Shamanov, airborne troops, in coordination with other service branches of Russia’s Armed Forces, are actively engaged in defense activities, "fighting for every inch of historical Russian lands and grinding down large amounts of enemy forces and equipment, and the day is not far off when they will move forward, contributing to the enemy’s defeat and winning the victory."