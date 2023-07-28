China, Russia, DPRK facing common threats from United States — daily

BEJING, July 28. /TASS/. China, Russia and North Korea are facing US threats in the Korean Peninsula, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, and the situation is similar to that prior to the Korean War of 1950-1953, the Global Times quoted Chinese experts as saying.

"China, Russia and North Korea are all facing pressure and threats from the US-led military alliance in the Korean Peninsula, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, and this kind of situation is similar to the world in the 1950s," the Chinese newspaper reported. According to it, by jointly commemorating the anniversary of this armistice, "the three countries are sending a strong signal that the US should learn from its lesson in the peninsula and avoid repeating mistakes that will eventually bring tragedy to the world and cause great damage to US national strength."

On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended festivities marking the 70th anniversary of his country’s victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953 jointly with a Chinese Party and government delegation led by Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress Li Hongzhong and a Russian military delegation led by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. "China and Russia sending senior delegations to attend the events in Pyongyang shows the unity and traditional friendship among the Chinese, Russian and North Korean peoples," the Global Times quoted Lu Chao, an expert on Korean Peninsula issues with the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, as saying.

"The US, which invaded North Korea in 1950 and suffered a huge failure after a series of battles with the CPV (the Chinese People's Volunteers - TASS) some 70 years ago, is now increasing its provocative and dangerous military activities in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan Strait, and its act of pushing NATO eastern expansion has ruined the security structure in Europe and caused the terrible ongoing Ukraine crisis, so Chinese analysts urged the US to learn from the serious lessons of history and stop their wrongdoings to avoid the potential danger of new conflicts," the Global Times wrote.

Another Chinese expert, Li Zongxun, who is a professor at the Institute of Humanistic and Social Science at Yanbian University, told the newspaper: "Chinese military force is much greater than [it was] 70 years ago, and the US failed at that time despite overwhelming military advantages. If the US provokes another conflict today, it will suffer much greater losses for sure."