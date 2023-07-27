Russian tech firm develops kamikaze micro-drone to strike sheltered enemy manpower

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed a multi-rotor micro-drone dubbed Vektor Kh-120 with a dry weight of 38 grams to strike sheltered enemy manpower, the press office of the Design Bureau of Unmanned Aircraft-Building told TASS on Thursday.

"Specialists of our bureau have developed a small quadcopter, Vektor Kh-120 weighing just 38 grams without payload. This is a disposable kamikaze drone that will be employed to strike enemy manpower using existing army munitions," the press office said.

The latest micro-drone fires 5.45x39mm (10.2 g) and 9x19mm Luger (7.45 g) rounds to carry out missions that a rifleman cannot perform, it specified.

"The Vektor Kh-120 is capable of easily flying into a shelter and striking targets directly inside. This cannot be done by a sniper or a fighter who fires any small arms, unless these are heavy armaments like grenade launchers or powerful anti-tank guns that are a rare thing today or special high-explosive munitions," the design bureau said.

A fighter would have to get out into open terrain or leave his shelter to fire a conventional munition, it said.

"In this regard, the drone is much more effective. It can be launched when its operator stays behind any barrier and controls its flight up to the place of its use," the press office said.

The drone has its maximum flight duration of six minutes, an operational range of 2 km and can accelerate to 50 km/h. The UAV can be eventually used for flights in drone swarms, the press office said.

The Design Bureau of Unmanned Aircraft-Building is a small production company engaged in designing, developing and carrying out flight tests of various drones for a broad range of applications.