MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Soldiers from Russia’s Battlegroup Center have deflected 10 attempts by Ukraine’s armed forces to recapture previously lost positions with the enemy’s losses amounting to more than 100 troops, Battlegroup Center Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman area, in the vicinity of the Chervonopopovsky section and the Serebryanskoye forestry, the assault groups of the 42nd, 62nd and 66th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army made 10 attempts to attack the previously lost positions. After exchanging fire with the support by Battlegroup Center’s aviation and artillery, the adversary’s losses amounted to over 100 militants, 14 troops surrendered, four infantry fighting vehicles, three armored fighting vehicles and a pickup truck were wiped out," the military official said.

According to him, in the Svatovo area, Battlegroup Center’s artillery and aviation delivered strikes on assault groups from the 25th airborne brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. "Three armored fighting vehicles have been eliminated as well as two pickup trucks and up to 30 enemy militants. <…> During counterbattery work, two Western-made M777 howitzers were wiped out as well as three 120mm mortars. The crews of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers hit three targets, including two strongholds and enemy troop encampments," Savchuk said.