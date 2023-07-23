Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully try to advance in four areas, losing manpower, equipment

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully tried to advance in the Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk areas, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Over the day, the Ukrainian armed forces made unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas," he said.

Attacks repelled

Russian troops repelled 14 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, Konashenkov pointed out.

"In the Donetsk area, the battlegroup South sucessfully repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Belogorovka, Mayorsk, Veseloye, Vodyanoye, Severnoye and Kleshcheyevka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)", the spokesman said.

According to him, the Russian forces also defeated the enemy units near the DPR’s Veseloye and Belogorovka settlements. "The enemy's losses over the day amounted to up to 370 Ukrainian servicemen, six armored combat vehicles, 24 vehicles, two US M777 howitzers, as well as a Gvozdika howitzer," Konashenkov said. He also pointed out that the Russian forces wiped out three ammunition depots of the 22nd, 24th and 54th Ukrainian mechanized brigades in the areas of Spornoye, Dzerzhinsk and Stupochka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Tha battlegroup Center repelled six enemy attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the day, and suppressed the activity of a saboteur group near the Nevskoye settlement, the defense official said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the central battlegroup repulsed six enemy attacks in the areas of Novovodyanoye and Karmazinovka settlements of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)," Konashenkov noted.

According to him, the Russian forces also defeated Ukrainian manpower and equipment near DPR’s Yampolovka, Ploshchanka, Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevsky in the LPR. "Near the LPR’s settlement of Nevskoye, the Russian units suppressed the activity of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Near the DPR’s settlement of Serebryanka, an ammunition depot of the 95th Ukrainian air assault brigade was destroyed," Konashenkov said, adding that the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to more than 130 servicemen. The Ukrainian forces lost nine armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, an Akatsiya, two D-30 and one D-20 howitzers.

The Russian servicemen also repulsed a Ukrainian attack near DPR’s Novomikhailovka, the defense official added.

"In the South Donetsk area, the battlegroup East repelled the enemy attack in the area of Novomikhailovka settlement", he said.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, the Russian forces eliminated Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the settlements of Staromayorskoye in the DPR and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region.

Manpower, equipment destroyed

Russian troops wiped out over 160 Ukrainian servicemen, seven Leopard tanks and ten Bradley armored fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye and South Donetsk areas, the Defense Ministry spokesman said.

"The total losses of the enemy during the day in these areas amounted to over 160 Ukrainian servicemen, seven Leopard tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, including ten Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, five vehicles, M777, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers," he pointed out.

According to him, the Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the 105th Ukrainian territorial defense brigade in the Zaporozhye area.

The Russian forces also eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kherson area.

"Up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, as well as nine vehicles were destroyed in the Kherson area as a result of Russian shelling over the day," Konashenkov said.

According to him, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was also destroyed near the village of Zmiyevka in the Kherson Region.

The defense official also pointed out that the battlegroup West defeated Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kharkov Region and the LPR.

"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, three cars, as well as a Gvozdika howitzer," Konashenkov said.

According to him, the battlegroup’s aviation and artillery hit the enemy personnel and equipment near the settlements of Molchanovo, Figolevka, Popovka, Ivanovka, Pershotravnevoye, Kislovka, Orlyanka of the Kharkov Region and LPR’s Stelmakhovka.

Targets hit

The Russian Aerospace Forces downed a Ukrainian Su-25 near Verolyubovka in the Donetsk Region, and the air defense forces have intercepted a HIMARS rocket and a Storm Shadow cruise missile, Konashenkov revealed.

"The Russian fighter aviation downed in the DPR’s Verolyubovka settlement a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 aircraft. Air defense means intercepted a rocket fired from HIMARS, as well as a Storm Shadow cruise missile," he said.

In addition, twenty-eight enemy drones were destroyed in the DPR and in the Zaporozhye Region.

The Russian Armed Forces also hit three Ukrainian command posts, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

"Three command posts of the 47th, 66th mechanized and 95th airborne assault brigades were struck in the areas of the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Novovodyanoye in the LPR and Serebryanka in the DPR. In addition, a fuel depot of the 33rd mechanized brigade was destroyed in the Malaya Tokmachka settlement of the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

According to him, the Russian forces suppressed 104 Ukrainian artillery on firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 132 areas.