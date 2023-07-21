Joint naval exercise in Sea of Japan to boost Russian-Chinese military cooperation — paper

BEIJING, July 21. /TASS/. A Joint Russian-Chinese military exercise in the Sea of Japan will help to strengthen military cooperation between the two nations, Chinese experts told the Global Times newspaper on Friday.

"The four-day drills will strengthen the two countries' military cooperation and contribute to the safeguarding of peace and stability in Asia-Pacific amid tensions and potential threats in the region," the article says with reference to experts.

Li Yaqiang, a Chinese naval expert, told the Global Times that the exercise would focus on basic combat procedures against aerial, surface and underwater targets, needed for safeguarding Russian and Chinese strategic maritime routes.

"With main naval and aviation forces from both sides participating, the exercise should be considered a large-scale one," the newspaper quoted Li as saying.

In turn, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, said that the use of Russian airfields by Chinese aircraft participating in the exercise reveals "a high level of military cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries." He believes that operating from Russian airfields would help China’s air force to "decrease the reaction time against potential threats in the region."

The Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday that the joint Russian-Chinese naval drill ‘North / Interaction-2023’ is being held on July 20-23 in the Sea of Japan in accordance with the international military cooperation plan. The main purpose of the drill is to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China, with the overall goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the ministry, the Russian Navy will be represented during the drills by several vessels from the Pacific Fleet, including the ASW destroyers Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, and the corvettes Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremychy, as well as auxiliary ships. The Russian detachment will be led by Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov, commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorsky Flotilla. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) will be represented by the destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao, and the supply ship Taihu. Rear Admiral Qiu Yanpeng, deputy commander of the North Sea Fleet, will command the PLA Navy vessels. A joint staff headquarters has been set up on board the destroyer Qiqihar. In addition, more than 30 naval aviation aircraft, including anti-submarine aircraft, helicopters and fighter interceptors will be involved in the drills.