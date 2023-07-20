Two Ukrainian armored vehicles hit by Russian Airborne Force in Artyomovsk area

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian armored infantry carriers were destroyed by the Russian Airborne Force artillery units while repelling Ukraine’s attack in the Artyomovsk area, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles of an Airborne Force unit spotted two enemy infantry carriers transporting personnel to the combat engagement line. The coordinates were conveyed to the artillery control center and a strike was delivered," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, fire was adjusted after first shots. As a result, two Ukrainian armored vehicles moving to the rear after troops debussing were hit.