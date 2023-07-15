Russian combat aircraft wipe out two ammo depots in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian attack aircraft delivered missile and bombing strikes against amassed Ukrainian troops and wiped out two enemy ammunition depots over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup South Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Saturday.

"The missile and bombing strikes were delivered against the amassed enemy troops and combat hardware in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artyomovsk, Aleksandro-Kalinovo and Avdeyevka directions. The aircraft also struck two ammunition depots in areas near the settlements of Seversk and Verkhnekamenskoye," the spokesman said.

The team of the battlegroup’s Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system delivered a strike against the amassed manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade near Chervonoye, he said.