Visit of Russian corvettes to Shanghai boosts naval friendship — Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. A friendly visit by Russian Navy corvettes to the port of Shanghai has further strengthened ties between the navies of China and Russia, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Tan Kefei told a briefing on Friday.

"A squadron of corvettes, the Gromky and Sovershennyy, from the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet visited Shanghai on July 5 to 11," Tan said. "This visit further strengthened the traditional friendship between the two countries’ naval forces, and helped deepen friendly exchanges and practical cooperation," the spokesman added.

During the visit, the two countries' military personnel conducted professional and technical exchanges and held joint cultural and sporting events, he said. After departing the port of Shanghai, the Russian corvettes conducted joint exercises with the Chinese Navy vessel Taiyuan in waters east of the Yangtze River delta, training in maneuvering, communications, and search and rescue operations.

"In the future, China is ready to work with Russia to strengthen ties between the two countries' naval forces at all levels and to organize regular joint exercises and patrols," Tan added.

He said that the Chinese military also expresses readiness to expand practical cooperation with their Russian counterparts and contribute to maritime security as well as regional peace and stability.

The visit of the Russian corvettes followed a meeting in Beijing in early July between Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief.